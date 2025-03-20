Left Menu

Telangana to Shine Globally with 72nd Miss World Pageant

Telangana is set to host the 72nd Miss World pageant, promoting its culture and heritage globally. State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao emphasized the event's role in boosting tourism and generating revenue. Miss World 2023 Krystyna Pyszkova expressed excitement over India's hosting and highlighted ongoing humanitarian projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:18 IST
Minister Jupally Krishna Rao (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana Government is gearing up to host the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant, offering a global stage for the region's rich culture and heritage. State Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao highlighted on Thursday how this event in Hyderabad will place Telangana on the international map.

Minister Rao expressed that the pageant will showcase the state's cultural strengths and help attract domestic and international tourists, ultimately boosting the local economy by generating revenue and employment opportunities. He assured that security is well-coordinated among the government and police, making it an inclusive success for all tourism sectors, including temple and eco-tourism.

During the pre-launch event, Miss World 2023, Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic, along with Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, voiced enthusiasm for India's role in the event. Pyszkova emphasized Miss World's commitment to action-oriented initiatives across different states and shared her enchantment with visiting a Hindu temple in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

