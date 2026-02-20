AI: Catalyst for Global Growth or Employment Disruptor?

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has emphasized the dual-edged impact of artificial intelligence, predicting it could enhance global growth by nearly one percentage point while also posing risks to jobs and financial stability.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, Georgieva warned against trivializing AI's potential disruptions, advocating for a cautious approach that balances opportunities with the technology's inherent risks.

The IMF foresees AI affecting up to 40% of jobs globally, prompting calls for revamped education systems and ethical guidelines to navigate the challenges and maximize the benefits.

