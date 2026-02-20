AI: Catalyst for Global Growth or Employment Disruptor?
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva highlights AI's potential to boost global growth by 0.8%, aiding India's Viksit Bharat goal. However, AI risks job displacement and financial instability. She urges balancing AI benefits with its risks, emphasizing ethical foundations and revamped education systems for the AI-driven future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has emphasized the dual-edged impact of artificial intelligence, predicting it could enhance global growth by nearly one percentage point while also posing risks to jobs and financial stability.
Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, Georgieva warned against trivializing AI's potential disruptions, advocating for a cautious approach that balances opportunities with the technology's inherent risks.
The IMF foresees AI affecting up to 40% of jobs globally, prompting calls for revamped education systems and ethical guidelines to navigate the challenges and maximize the benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IMF Managing Director Georgieva says India's Viksit Bharat goal is achievable.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says AI can lift global growth by 0.8 pc.
Optimistic about AI, but it poses significant risks; could bring Tsunami in job market: IMF MD Georgieva.
IMF Calls for Comprehensive Reforms to Boost Lebanon's Economic Resilience
Argentina's Path to Financial Stability: The IMF's Crucial Role