Hollywood Legal Drama: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's High-Stakes Defamation Showdown

Actress Blake Lively has requested a U.S. judge dismiss Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit. Lively claims the lawsuit is retaliatory after she accused Baldoni of sexual harassment. Both parties have denied the allegations, and a trial is scheduled for March 2026.

Updated: 21-03-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 00:04 IST
In a high-stakes courtroom battle, actress Blake Lively has asked a U.S. judge to throw out actor Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation suit. The lawsuit, according to Lively, is a retaliatory attempt to punish her for speaking out about alleged sexual harassment.

Baldoni, along with his production company Wayfarer Studios, has countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, the New York Times, and others, accusing them of a smear campaign. Both parties are embroiled in a legal tussle that includes allegations of harassment, defamation, and attempts to weaponize the judicial system.

The drama unfolded publicly when Lively accused Baldoni of harassment during the filming of the movie "It Ends With Us," leading to a series of legal actions. A March 2026 trial looms, with Lively seeking damages for reputational and emotional harm.

