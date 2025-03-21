Yogi Adityanath's Spiritual Sojourn in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a spiritual visit to Ayodhya, where he offered prayers at the revered Hanuman Garhi temple and the iconic Ram Mandir, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic hymns.

At the Ram temple, temple priests warmly welcomed the chief minister, applying tilak and presenting him with a shawl.

In addition to the Ayodhya visit, Adityanath made a trip to Balrampur, overseeing the arrangements for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri fair. On Friday morning, he paid respects at the Devi Shaktipeeth Maa Pateshwari temple in Tulsipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)