Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Spiritual Sojourn in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya, offering prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Ram Mandir, as well as the Devi Shaktipeeth Maa Pateshwari temple in Tulsipur, while reviewing preparations for the Chaitra Navratri fair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:19 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Spiritual Sojourn in Ayodhya
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a spiritual visit to Ayodhya, where he offered prayers at the revered Hanuman Garhi temple and the iconic Ram Mandir, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic hymns.

At the Ram temple, temple priests warmly welcomed the chief minister, applying tilak and presenting him with a shawl.

In addition to the Ayodhya visit, Adityanath made a trip to Balrampur, overseeing the arrangements for the upcoming Chaitra Navratri fair. On Friday morning, he paid respects at the Devi Shaktipeeth Maa Pateshwari temple in Tulsipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025