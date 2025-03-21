Blake Lively Moves to Quash Justin Baldoni's $400M Defamation Lawsuit

In a significant legal maneuver, Blake Lively has filed a motion in federal court seeking the dismissal of a $400 million defamation lawsuit brought against her by actor and director Justin Baldoni. The motion, filed in New York, highlights California's legal protections for individuals reporting sexual misconduct, as reported by E! News.

The legal tussle kicked off two months ago following Baldoni's countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others. Baldoni accused them of civil extortion, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy, following Lively's initial lawsuit that accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Lively's attorneys have labeled Baldoni's countersuit as "vengeful and rambling," arguing under California's Assembly Bill 933 for dismissal. This 2023 amendment is intended to prevent defamation lawsuits from being used to retaliate against individuals who have spoken out about sexual misconduct, a key measure post-#MeToo era.

The motion further argues that both the right to seek legal redress and freedom of the press are protected under legal privileges. Baldoni's legal team, however, dismissed Lively's motion as an attempt to evade accountability, asserting that discovery will prove her accusations false.

Lively's team has argued that Baldoni's lawsuit aims more at damaging her public image than seeking justice, potentially leveraging the legal process as a public relations tool. Her representatives assert that the lawsuit perpetuates a broader issue, citing Lively's experience as a common consequence faced by individuals who report workplace harassment.

In response to these legal maneuvers, should the motion be successful, Baldoni could be obliged to compensate Lively for legal expenses and damages incurred. Lively's team criticized Baldoni's legal strategy as ultimately self-destructive, underlining the broader protections available to those who bravely report harassment.

Lively's spokesperson conveyed that the case underscores crucial protections for people who speak out against harassment, emphasizing the goal to prevent individuals from being silenced by financial intimidation through defamation suits.

The motion parallels a similar dismissal request from Ryan Reynolds in Baldoni's lawsuit, as he also denies any defamation claims against him, according to ANI.

