Left Menu

Disney Unveils Plans for 'Coco 2': A Sequel with Heart and Adventure

Disney announced 'Coco 2' is in development, thrilling fans anticipating its 2029 release. Original storytellers return to craft a film brimming with humor and emotional depth. The sequel follows the success of 'Coco', which won multiple awards, including two Oscars and a Golden Globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:41 IST
Disney Unveils Plans for 'Coco 2': A Sequel with Heart and Adventure
A still from 'Coco' (Photo/Instagram/@disney). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Disney has officially confirmed that 'Coco 2', the sequel to the cherished animated classic, is in development, according to sources from The Hollywood Reporter. The anticipated film is slated for a 2029 theatrical release, as disclosed by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company's Annual Shareholder Meeting.

This early-stage announcement has sparked enthusiasm among fans eager for further revelations. Iger promised a story rich with humor, heart, and adventure, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Key figures from the original film, including director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina, will reprise their creative roles, with Mark Nielsen producing the highly awaited sequel.

The original 'Coco', released in 2017, quickly became a beloved masterpiece renowned for its vivid animation and heartfelt narrative, earning widespread critical acclaim. The story of Miguel, a 12-year-old aspiring musician in the Land of the Dead, captivated audiences worldwide, securing numerous prestigious accolades including two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe. Meanwhile, to complement the film's legacy, a 'Coco'-themed attraction is also being developed at Disney California Adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025