Disney Unveils Plans for 'Coco 2': A Sequel with Heart and Adventure
Disney announced 'Coco 2' is in development, thrilling fans anticipating its 2029 release. Original storytellers return to craft a film brimming with humor and emotional depth. The sequel follows the success of 'Coco', which won multiple awards, including two Oscars and a Golden Globe.
Disney has officially confirmed that 'Coco 2', the sequel to the cherished animated classic, is in development, according to sources from The Hollywood Reporter. The anticipated film is slated for a 2029 theatrical release, as disclosed by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company's Annual Shareholder Meeting.
This early-stage announcement has sparked enthusiasm among fans eager for further revelations. Iger promised a story rich with humor, heart, and adventure, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Key figures from the original film, including director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina, will reprise their creative roles, with Mark Nielsen producing the highly awaited sequel.
The original 'Coco', released in 2017, quickly became a beloved masterpiece renowned for its vivid animation and heartfelt narrative, earning widespread critical acclaim. The story of Miguel, a 12-year-old aspiring musician in the Land of the Dead, captivated audiences worldwide, securing numerous prestigious accolades including two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe. Meanwhile, to complement the film's legacy, a 'Coco'-themed attraction is also being developed at Disney California Adventure.
