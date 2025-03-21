Left Menu

Celebrating 300 Years: The Bhika Behram Well's Enduring Legacy

The Bhika Behram Well, a historic site for Mumbai's Zoroastrian community, marked 300 years with celebrations including a jashan ceremony and prayers. Built in 1725 by Bhikaji Behram Pandey to aid thirsty travelers, the well remains a revered heritage landmark, accessible to all for water, while offering spiritual solace to many.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:18 IST
Celebrating 300 Years: The Bhika Behram Well's Enduring Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhika Behram Well, a vital heritage site for the Zoroastrian community near Churchgate station in south Mumbai, celebrated 300 years on Friday.

This historic well, potentially the city's oldest sweet water well, was constructed in 1725 by Bhikaji Behram Pandey. He was inspired by the needs of thirsty locals and travelers to create a reliable water source. Though the well itself is only accessible to Parsis, its water serves all communities through nearby taps.

The tercentenary events began with a jashan religious ceremony. On Saturday, additional prayers are planned, marking Ava Roj, a day dedicated to water's guardian angel. The anniversary also saw the launch of 'Waternamah: 300 years of Mumbai's Bhikha Behram Well,' a commemorative volume edited by Bachi Karkaria. Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has proposed naming the adjacent intersection 'Bhikha Behram Chowk' in honor of this significant cultural landmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025