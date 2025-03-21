Celebrating 300 Years: The Bhika Behram Well's Enduring Legacy

The Bhika Behram Well, a vital heritage site for the Zoroastrian community near Churchgate station in south Mumbai, celebrated 300 years on Friday.

This historic well, potentially the city's oldest sweet water well, was constructed in 1725 by Bhikaji Behram Pandey. He was inspired by the needs of thirsty locals and travelers to create a reliable water source. Though the well itself is only accessible to Parsis, its water serves all communities through nearby taps.

The tercentenary events began with a jashan religious ceremony. On Saturday, additional prayers are planned, marking Ava Roj, a day dedicated to water's guardian angel. The anniversary also saw the launch of 'Waternamah: 300 years of Mumbai's Bhikha Behram Well,' a commemorative volume edited by Bachi Karkaria. Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has proposed naming the adjacent intersection 'Bhikha Behram Chowk' in honor of this significant cultural landmark.

