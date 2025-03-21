Preserving History: The New Maha Archives Building in Mumbai
The Maharashtra government plans to construct a new archives building in Mumbai to address space constraints at the current Elphinstone College site. This facility aims to preserve the state's rich heritage, featuring advanced preservation techniques, a modern research center, and a dedicated exhibition gallery.
The Maharashtra government has announced plans to construct a new archives building in Mumbai, aiming to overcome the space limitations of the current Elphinstone College site, as stated by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar.
The proposed 'Maha Archives Building' will be situated on a 6,691 sq. m. plot in Bandra (East), Shelar informed the assembly on Friday. This initiative follows the minister's earlier announcement of an independent State Museum and Art Complex in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
Established in 1821, the Directorate of Archives, housed at Sir Cowasji Jehangir Readymoney Building, faces challenges due to limited space for modern preservation techniques and storage. The new 'Maha Archives Building' seeks to address these issues, offering advanced archival chambers and facilities for restoration, research, and exhibitions.
