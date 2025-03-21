Safety Measures Heightened Around Himachal Pradesh Rivers

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a series of safety measures in response to recent drowning incidents near the state's rivers. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri stated that pathways would be closed, guards deployed, and warning signs erected at sensitive locations to prevent further tragedies.

This action follows the drowning of two Industrial Training Institution students near the Largi dam in Kullu district, an incident raised by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. The approaching summer season raises concerns about increased visitor influx, prompting calls for the closure of vulnerable areas, especially near the Beas River.

Meanwhile, discussions about protocol adherence at public events emerged, with BJP MLAs questioning the involvement of non-officials in inaugurating fairs. Mukesh Agnihotri assured that stricter guidelines would be enforced, particularly concerning cultural events.

