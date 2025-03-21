Left Menu

Safety Measures Heightened Around Himachal Pradesh Rivers

Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced enhanced safety measures around rivers after two youths drowned near Largi dam in Kullu district. Measures include closing pathways, deploying guards, and installing warning hoardings. Concerns were also raised about non-officials inaugurating events, prompting a protocol review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:30 IST
Safety Measures Heightened Around Himachal Pradesh Rivers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a series of safety measures in response to recent drowning incidents near the state's rivers. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri stated that pathways would be closed, guards deployed, and warning signs erected at sensitive locations to prevent further tragedies.

This action follows the drowning of two Industrial Training Institution students near the Largi dam in Kullu district, an incident raised by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. The approaching summer season raises concerns about increased visitor influx, prompting calls for the closure of vulnerable areas, especially near the Beas River.

Meanwhile, discussions about protocol adherence at public events emerged, with BJP MLAs questioning the involvement of non-officials in inaugurating fairs. Mukesh Agnihotri assured that stricter guidelines would be enforced, particularly concerning cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025