Netflix's 'Adolescence': A Haunting Glimpse into Online Influences

Netflix's latest crime drama 'Adolescence' is making waves in India and beyond, with notable figures like directors Hansal Mehta and Anurag Kashyap expressing admiration. The series recently caught the attention of actress Alia Bhatt, who praised it on Instagram for its remarkable cinematography and cast performances.

Alongside an Instagram post sharing the show's poster, Bhatt lauded the series as "truly perfection," highlighting the exceptional production elements and the palpable energy brought by the cast and crew. She noted the raw, real, and alive performances, which profoundly moved her.

Besides entertainment industry acclaim, 'Adolescence' has drawn political attention; UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer supports the drama for its portrayal of online misogyny's dire outcomes on youth. Starmer shared that his family found it a compelling dialogue starter about online-induced youth violence.

Featuring Stephen Graham, 'Adolescence' was co-written by Jack Thorne. It follows a 13-year-old boy arrested for a peer's murder, delving into the sinister influence of internet subcultures like incel culture on young minds. Its powerful narrative has resonated globally, ranking at the top of Netflix charts. (ANI)

