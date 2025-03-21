Left Menu

Netflix's 'Adolescence': A Haunting Glimpse into Online Influences

Netflix's gripping crime drama 'Adolescence' has captivated audiences globally, earning praise from personalities like Alia Bhatt and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. The series explores the dark impact of online culture on youth behavior and highlights urgent social issues, featuring standout performances and commendable cinematography.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:28 IST
Netflix's 'Adolescence': A Haunting Glimpse into Online Influences
Alia Bhatt and Owen Cooper from Adolescence (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Netflix's latest crime drama 'Adolescence' is making waves in India and beyond, with notable figures like directors Hansal Mehta and Anurag Kashyap expressing admiration. The series recently caught the attention of actress Alia Bhatt, who praised it on Instagram for its remarkable cinematography and cast performances.

Alongside an Instagram post sharing the show's poster, Bhatt lauded the series as "truly perfection," highlighting the exceptional production elements and the palpable energy brought by the cast and crew. She noted the raw, real, and alive performances, which profoundly moved her.

Besides entertainment industry acclaim, 'Adolescence' has drawn political attention; UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer supports the drama for its portrayal of online misogyny's dire outcomes on youth. Starmer shared that his family found it a compelling dialogue starter about online-induced youth violence.

Featuring Stephen Graham, 'Adolescence' was co-written by Jack Thorne. It follows a 13-year-old boy arrested for a peer's murder, delving into the sinister influence of internet subcultures like incel culture on young minds. Its powerful narrative has resonated globally, ranking at the top of Netflix charts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

