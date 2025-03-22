Left Menu

The Unyielding Legacy of George Foreman

George Foreman, the two-time heavyweight champion, who notably recaptured the title at 45, passed away at 76. Known for defeating Joe Frazier and losing to Muhammad Ali, he later became a successful businessman with his George Foreman Grill. Foreman's life was marked by personal transformation and indomitable spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:43 IST
George Foreman, the legendary boxing icon known for his remarkable career that saw him become the oldest man to win the heavyweight championship title, passed away Friday at the age of 76. Foreman's incredible journey in the sport included a memorable loss to Muhammad Ali in the 'Rumble in the Jungle' and a historic victory over Michael Moorer at age 45.

Foreman's life transcended boxing; his entrepreneurial exploits, notably the George Foreman Grill, contributed significantly to his fame and fortune beyond the ring. The cooking device sold over 100 million units, making him a household name. Foreman's life after boxing was characterized by his roles as a businessman, preacher, and television personality.

Starting as a formidable presence in the ring, Foreman's public persona evolved from an intimidating athlete to a genial figure. His legacy continues through his 12 children, notably his five sons, all named George Edward Foreman, reflecting the indelible impact of his life and career.

