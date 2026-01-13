Iran in Turmoil: International Calls Resumed Amid Protests

In a limited move toward easing communication restrictions, the Iranian government allowed its citizens to make mobile phone calls abroad for the first time in days, despite continuing internet service interruptions following widespread protests.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has openly condemned the Iranian regime, predicting its imminent fall, and urging a peaceful resolution. Meanwhile, Israel remains vigilant, monitoring the unrest for potential regional repercussions as tensions remain heightened.

According to activists, the demonstrations have claimed at least 646 lives, with over 10,700 arrests reported. This turmoil has drawn international attention, placing Iran under a global microscope as authorities continue to grapple with the mounting crisis.

