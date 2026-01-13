Iran in Turmoil: International Calls Resumed Amid Protests
Iran slightly eased restrictions by allowing mobile phone calls abroad, though internet restraints remain. Protests against the government have resulted in 646 deaths, with international scrutiny increasing. Germany predicts the regime's end, while Israel stays alert. Over 10,700 individuals have been detained during the unrest.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a limited move toward easing communication restrictions, the Iranian government allowed its citizens to make mobile phone calls abroad for the first time in days, despite continuing internet service interruptions following widespread protests.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has openly condemned the Iranian regime, predicting its imminent fall, and urging a peaceful resolution. Meanwhile, Israel remains vigilant, monitoring the unrest for potential regional repercussions as tensions remain heightened.
According to activists, the demonstrations have claimed at least 646 lives, with over 10,700 arrests reported. This turmoil has drawn international attention, placing Iran under a global microscope as authorities continue to grapple with the mounting crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- protests
- internet
- restrictions
- phone calls
- death toll
- international
- government
- Germany
- Israel
ALSO READ
India’s Sports Ministry Unveils New Initiatives for International Relations and Local Manufacturing
Iran Lifts Ban on International Calls Amidst Ongoing Protests
Mobile phones in Iran begin to be able to make international calls after authorities cut internet in protest crackdown, reports AP.
Death toll from Iran's protests reaches at least 646 and is expected to rise further, AP reports, quoting activists.
Ministry of Education Trains Indian Universities to Boost Global Rankings and International Visibility