The Burning Tradition: Chichilaki Trees and Georgian New Year

In central Georgia, the ancient tradition of burning 'chichilaki' trees after New Year festivities serves as a symbol of renewal and hope. These decorative trees, crafted from dried walnut or hazelnut branches to resemble the beard of Saint Basil, are integral to Georgian Orthodox Christmas celebrations and are ceremonially burnt on January 19, Epiphany day.

The ritual of burning the chichilaki signifies the shedding of the previous year's hardships, embracing the new year with rejuvenated spirits. 'Hazelnuts, representative of prosperity, play a crucial role in this custom,' noted villager Mariam Gulordava, who expertly crafts these trees in her workshop.

Zura Shevardnadze, a local nursery owner, emphasizes the cultural importance of the tradition, stating, 'Without chichilaki, the real New Year will not come.' His dedication to selling chichilaki helps ensure that this symbolic practice continues to thrive among Georgia's fascinating cultural heritage.

