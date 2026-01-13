Arrest Made in Activist's Tragic Killing: Justice Awaits
The murder of Dilseng M Sangma has led to four arrests in Meghalaya. Dilseng, a Garo organization leader, was attacked while probing illegal stone quarrying. One arrest was made recently, with the investigation ongoing. The incident induced district tensions, prompting heightened security and peace initiatives.
In the ongoing investigation into the murder of activist Dilseng M Sangma in Meghalaya, a fourth suspect has been apprehended, officials revealed on Tuesday.
Activist Dilseng M Sangma, known for his leadership in a Garo organization, was brutally assaulted on January 9 while investigating suspected illegal stone quarrying in the Rajabala area of West Garo Hills district. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries, and another individual with him sustained serious injuries. Authorities suspect the involvement of goons linked to illegal quarry operations in the attack.
Superintendent of Police AT Sangma stated the latest arrest occurred on Monday after continued raids, adding that the investigation is progressing and additional arrests remain possible. The murder has triggered unrest in parts of the district, prompting increased security measures and peace committee meetings. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the killing, promising justice for those involved, while calling for public peace.
