Left Menu

Arrest Made in Activist's Tragic Killing: Justice Awaits

The murder of Dilseng M Sangma has led to four arrests in Meghalaya. Dilseng, a Garo organization leader, was attacked while probing illegal stone quarrying. One arrest was made recently, with the investigation ongoing. The incident induced district tensions, prompting heightened security and peace initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:26 IST
Arrest Made in Activist's Tragic Killing: Justice Awaits
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing investigation into the murder of activist Dilseng M Sangma in Meghalaya, a fourth suspect has been apprehended, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Activist Dilseng M Sangma, known for his leadership in a Garo organization, was brutally assaulted on January 9 while investigating suspected illegal stone quarrying in the Rajabala area of West Garo Hills district. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries, and another individual with him sustained serious injuries. Authorities suspect the involvement of goons linked to illegal quarry operations in the attack.

Superintendent of Police AT Sangma stated the latest arrest occurred on Monday after continued raids, adding that the investigation is progressing and additional arrests remain possible. The murder has triggered unrest in parts of the district, prompting increased security measures and peace committee meetings. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the killing, promising justice for those involved, while calling for public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculations

Yen's Decline Amid Japanese Electoral Tensions and Federal Reserve Speculati...

 Global
2
Animal Remains Discovery Sparks Controversy Near Kanpur Temple

Animal Remains Discovery Sparks Controversy Near Kanpur Temple

 India
3
J&K Terminates Five Gov. Employees Over Terror Links in Major Security Sweep

J&K Terminates Five Gov. Employees Over Terror Links in Major Security Sweep

 India
4
Court Clears Chandra Babu Naidu in Skill Development Case

Court Clears Chandra Babu Naidu in Skill Development Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026