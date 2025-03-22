Left Menu

Aamir Khan's 'Dangal': An Imperfect Masterpiece

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan regards 'Dangal' as his finest work, despite a minor character lapse spotted by Amitabh Bachchan. He shared insights on the film's success, its powerful story about wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, and daughters Geeta and Babita at the Red Lorry Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:37 IST
Aamir Khan's 'Dangal': An Imperfect Masterpiece
Aamir Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently revealed that he considers 'Dangal', the 2016 sports drama, as his career's finest film, despite a noticeable lapse where he slipped out of character. The actor noted that this flaw was immediately spotted by another legend, Amitabh Bachchan.

Khan portrayed Mahavir Singh Phogat, and detailed an engrossing scene during a wrestling sequence that required careful attention to character authenticity. He stated, "The character of Mahavir Phogat can never say yes," attributing the error to a cultural clash between dialogue choices.

Speaking at the Red Lorry Film Festival alongside a screening of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', Khan praised 'Dangal' for its inspiring true story about Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita, one of whom clinched a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025