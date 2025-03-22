Aamir Khan's 'Dangal': An Imperfect Masterpiece

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently revealed that he considers 'Dangal', the 2016 sports drama, as his career's finest film, despite a noticeable lapse where he slipped out of character. The actor noted that this flaw was immediately spotted by another legend, Amitabh Bachchan.

Khan portrayed Mahavir Singh Phogat, and detailed an engrossing scene during a wrestling sequence that required careful attention to character authenticity. He stated, "The character of Mahavir Phogat can never say yes," attributing the error to a cultural clash between dialogue choices.

Speaking at the Red Lorry Film Festival alongside a screening of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', Khan praised 'Dangal' for its inspiring true story about Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita, one of whom clinched a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)