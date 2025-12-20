Secrets Unveiled: Epstein's Ties Challenge Political Landscape

The U.S. Justice Department has disclosed a significant collection of documents pertaining to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This release comes after lawmakers enacted new legislation that mandated transparency. The documents are still under scrutiny by Reuters.

Internet traffic overwhelmed the agency's website, hindering public access. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche indicated that while a large number of files were disclosed, many more are expected to follow; the priority remains the protection of victims' privacy.

These documents have reignited discussions about Epstein's relationships with influential individuals, including President Trump, who faced allegations of suppression. As the political ramifications unfold, Trump's 2024 campaign faces scrutiny regarding his handling of the Epstein affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)