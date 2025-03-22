Temple Festival Chaos: Air Gun Attack in Kerala

An air gun attack during a temple festival in Chembrasseri, Kerala, has left a man hospitalized, highlighting underlying tensions. The victim, Lukman Hakeem, 32, suffered a neck injury amid ongoing clashes involving local groups.

The incident, which took place Friday night, saw multiple injuries as groups confronted each other with improvised weapons. An investigation is currently underway without any arrests reported.

Local sources describe an assault involving pepper spray, sticks, and iron rods. Eyewitness accounts claim the attackers were local goons from a nearby area.

