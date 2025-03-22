Temple Festival Chaos: Air Gun Attack in Kerala
A clash erupted during a temple festival in Chembrasseri, Kerala, resulting in a man being shot with an air gun. Thirty-two-year-old Lukman Hakeem is in treatment following neck injuries. Multiple people were injured. An investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.
An air gun attack during a temple festival in Chembrasseri, Kerala, has left a man hospitalized, highlighting underlying tensions. The victim, Lukman Hakeem, 32, suffered a neck injury amid ongoing clashes involving local groups.
The incident, which took place Friday night, saw multiple injuries as groups confronted each other with improvised weapons. An investigation is currently underway without any arrests reported.
Local sources describe an assault involving pepper spray, sticks, and iron rods. Eyewitness accounts claim the attackers were local goons from a nearby area.
