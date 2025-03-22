Left Menu

Vinod Kumar Shukla: First from Chhattisgarh to Win Jnanpith Award

Vinod Kumar Shukla, a revered Hindi writer, has been awarded the 59th Jnanpith Award, making him the first recipient from Chhattisgarh. At 88, Shukla's acclaimed works include 'Naukar ki Kameez' and 'Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega.' The award honors his unique linguistic style and contributions to Hindi literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:28 IST
Vinod Kumar Shukla: First from Chhattisgarh to Win Jnanpith Award
Vinod Kumar Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Hindi author Vinod Kumar Shukla has been awarded the prestigious 59th Jnanpith Award, setting a landmark as the first writer from Chhattisgarh to receive this accolade.

The accolade, comprising Rs 11 lakh, a bronze Saraswati statue, and a citation, recognizes Shukla's unique contributions to Hindi literature, creativity, and exceptional writing style.

Shukla, also a Sahitya Akademi Award recipient, is celebrated for his distinctive language use and emotional depth, notably in works like 'Naukar ki Kameez' and 'Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025