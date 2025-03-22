Vinod Kumar Shukla: First from Chhattisgarh to Win Jnanpith Award

Renowned Hindi author Vinod Kumar Shukla has been awarded the prestigious 59th Jnanpith Award, setting a landmark as the first writer from Chhattisgarh to receive this accolade.

The accolade, comprising Rs 11 lakh, a bronze Saraswati statue, and a citation, recognizes Shukla's unique contributions to Hindi literature, creativity, and exceptional writing style.

Shukla, also a Sahitya Akademi Award recipient, is celebrated for his distinctive language use and emotional depth, notably in works like 'Naukar ki Kameez' and 'Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega.'

(With inputs from agencies.)