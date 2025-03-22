Tributes Pour in for Boxing Legend George Foreman

The world of sports mourned the loss of American Olympic champion and twice heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, who passed away on Friday at 76 in Houston, Texas.

Billie Jean King, a 39-time Grand Slam tennis champion, expressed her grief, calling Foreman a great champion and a personal friend. She recounted how Foreman supported her during the Battle of the Sexes, and extended her condolences to his family.

Figures like Mike Tyson, Magic Johnson, and World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman praised Foreman's contributions beyond the ring, mentioning his influence as an entrepreneur and preacher. The entire sports community, including boxing promoters and the Mayor of Houston, reflected on Foreman's impactful life and lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)