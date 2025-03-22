Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Boxing Legend George Foreman

Following George Foreman's passing at 76, the world of sports mourns. Icons like Billie Jean King and Mike Tyson express grief over losing the Olympic champion and entrepreneur. Foreman's legacy extends beyond boxing, influencing sports and business, and inspiring many around the globe.

Updated: 22-03-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:16 IST
The world of sports mourned the loss of American Olympic champion and twice heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, who passed away on Friday at 76 in Houston, Texas.

Billie Jean King, a 39-time Grand Slam tennis champion, expressed her grief, calling Foreman a great champion and a personal friend. She recounted how Foreman supported her during the Battle of the Sexes, and extended her condolences to his family.

Figures like Mike Tyson, Magic Johnson, and World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman praised Foreman's contributions beyond the ring, mentioning his influence as an entrepreneur and preacher. The entire sports community, including boxing promoters and the Mayor of Houston, reflected on Foreman's impactful life and lasting legacy.

