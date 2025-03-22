Yash's 'Toxic' Ready to Enchant Theatres Worldwide

Yash, the popular star of Kannada cinema, is making a grand return with 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups', slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, promises to capture audiences worldwide.

The production company announced the release date on social media, sparking excitement with a captivating new poster. 'Toxic' is noteworthy for being the first Indian film shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, ensuring a broader appeal.

'Toxic' will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, extending its reach to a diverse audience. This marks Yash's first major project following the massive success of 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

(With inputs from agencies.)