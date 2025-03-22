Unveiling Crime and Corruption in 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'

Neeraj Pandey is back with a gripping sequel, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', exploring crime and corruption in early 2000s Kolkata. Co-written with Debatma Mandal and Samrat Chakraborty, it unravels the power dynamics that challenge a determined cop's pursuit of justice.

Director Mandal shares his experience working with a talented Bengali ensemble, including Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet. The series spotlights the unique ensemble of Bengali cinema legends taking on a Hindi narrative, marking a cinematic collaboration between Bengali stars Jeet and Chatterjee.

Amid the stellar cast, Chitrangda Singh's portrayal of Nibedita stands out. Her emotional complexity adds depth to the series, as she believes life experiences enrich acting. 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is streaming on Netflix, attracting viewers with its intense storyline and powerful performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)