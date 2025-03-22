Left Menu

Vasant Mela: Reviving Sino-India Bonds Through Culture

The third Vasant Mela in Beijing signified a warming of Sino-Indian relations, with over 4,000 attendees enjoying Indian cultural performances and cuisines. Organized by the Indian Embassy, the event saw participation from Chinese officials, symbolizing a new chapter in bilateral ties after years of tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:46 IST
Vasant Mela: Reviving Sino-India Bonds Through Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The diplomatic district of Beijing was abuzz on Saturday as over 4,000 Chinese citizens participated in the third edition of the Vasant Mela, a significant cultural event highlighting the warming relations between China and India. Organized by the Indian Embassy, the festival featured a rich display of Indian dance and cuisine.

This year's festival marked a special occasion as it coincided with renewed efforts to mend Sino-India ties, with both nations moving past a four-year period of strained relations. The presence of Liu Jinsong, Director General for Asia in China's Foreign Ministry, underscored the diplomatic goodwill.

Indian Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat welcomed the attendees, emphasizing the Mela as a symbol of new beginnings. High-profile engagements followed a pivotal meeting between the Indian and Chinese leaders, hinting at promising future relations. The event showcased Indian dances performed by Chinese artists, complemented by culinary offerings from local Indian establishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025