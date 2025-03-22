Left Menu

Empowering Beauty: Miss Universe 2024 Meets Delhi's Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig and Miss Universe India Rhea Singha. Praising their achievements, Gupta highlighted their confidence and dedication as inspirational for women globally. Theilvig, hailing from Denmark, made history as the first Dane to win the title.

Updated: 22-03-2025 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had a significant meeting on Saturday with Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, and Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singha.

A statement from Gupta's office emphasized her admiration for the remarkable confidence and dedication exhibited by the beauty queens, labeling their accomplishments as globally inspirational for women.

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig marked a historic win as the first Dane to claim the Miss Universe 2024 title, while Rhea Singha celebrated as the national icon by securing the Miss Universe India crown in the same year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

