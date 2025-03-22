Vinod Kumar Shukla: First Chhattisgarh Writer Honored with Jnanpith Award

Eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla has been announced as the recipient of the 59th Jnanpith Award, marking a significant milestone as he becomes the first from Chhattisgarh to receive this esteemed honor, India's highest literary award.

The 88-year-old literary figure, celebrated for his short stories, poetry, and essays, is known for his distinctive linguistic style and emotional depth. He expressed immense joy and surprise at receiving this accolade, admitting he never anticipated such recognition.

The Jnanpith Award, which includes a cash prize, bronze statue, and citation, highlights Shukla's contribution to Hindi literature. With a career rich in creativity, Shukla continues to inspire new writers with his advice to persevere and value feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)