CBI Concludes Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Closure Report Filed
The CBI filed a closure report for Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case. The CBI dismissed claims of poisoning, submitting the report to a Mumbai court. The probe, transferred from Bihar Police, included statements from Rhea Chakraborty. Rajput was discovered deceased on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai apartment.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially filed a closure report in the case concerning the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials announced on Saturday.
This development follows an extensive investigation by the CBI, which submitted its findings to a special court in Mumbai. The court will soon decide whether to accept the report or instruct the agency to conduct further investigations, sources revealed.
Rajput was tragically found deceased in his Bandra, Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. The probe, initially launched by Bihar Police, was taken over by the CBI and involved extensive interviews, including the actor's acquaintances such as Rhea Chakraborty, and expert analyses provided by AIIMS. Despite allegations of financial misconduct by Chakraborty, no foul play was found, leading to the closure report.
