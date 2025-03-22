Naomi Watts Remembers David Lynch: A Tribute to a Legendary Mentor

Actor Naomi Watts recently shared her emotional reflections on the loss of esteemed filmmaker David Lynch, who passed away in January at the age of 78. Recalling their last meeting, Watts described a heartwarming lunch with Lynch and fellow collaborator Laura Dern in late November.

Despite his known health issues, Watts observed Lynch's desire to continue working and his vibrant creative spirit. His sudden passing due to cardiac arrest was deeply upsetting for her, prompting the actor to express her sentiments publicly.

Reflecting on her breakthrough role in Lynch's 'Mulholland Drive,' Watts credited him as both a mentor and a guiding force in her career. She emphasized his influence in helping her establish herself in Hollywood, a journey that had previously been fraught with challenges, according to Deadline.

