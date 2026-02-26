A deadly encounter unfolded when Cuban forces killed four and wounded six aboard a Florida-registered speedboat that breached Cuban waters, according to Cuban officials. The speedboat had opened fire on a Cuban patrol, heightening tensions between the United States and Cuba amidst an ongoing oil blockade imposed by the U.S.

As geopolitical rifts deepen, U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed concerns over the incident, while Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier pushed for a thorough investigation, voicing distrust toward Cuba's narrative. Meanwhile, U.S. Representative Carlos Gimenez called for federal scrutiny regarding the use of lethal force against the American-registered vessel.

Despite a history of troubled relations, both nations have cooperated in the past on issues like drug trafficking and smuggling. However, this incident intensifies the strain on diplomatic ties, prompting demands for transparency and accountability in determining the details of the clash.

