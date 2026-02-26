Zambia Challenges $1 Billion U.S. Health Aid Over Mining, Data Concerns

Zambia has postponed part of a $1 billion health aid deal with the United States, citing concerns that it does not align with the nation's interests. The agreement, aimed at combating health issues like HIV and malaria, also requires Zambia to provide $340 million in co-financing.

While the Zambian government insists that the deal focuses solely on health, a contentious draft section links the aid to mining collaboration, raising alarms among health advocates. The U.S. confirms ongoing negotiations but refrains from disclosing details.

As Zambia calls for revisions, citing national interests, a broader debate unfolds over the implications of tying aid to business sector reforms, particularly in the mining industry. Health groups continue to voice concerns about transparency and potential consequences for life-saving programs.

