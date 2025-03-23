Controversy Over Remarks on Rajput Warrior Rana Sanga

Union Minister Gajenra Singh Shekhawat has sharply criticized remarks made by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, who labeled the famed Rajput warrior Rana Sanga a 'traitor'. Suman's controversial comment, caught on a purported video, suggests Sanga invited Babur to India to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Shekhawat responded by emphasizing the pivotal role Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, played in safeguarding India's independence and preserving its cultural heritage. Known as the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528, Sanga's legacy is one of resilience and leadership.

The minister urged restraint from making such statements, emphasizing that comparisons between Babur and Rana Sanga are unfounded and should not fuel divisive discourse. Suman, meanwhile, referenced the term 'Babur ki aulad' and stated Muslims don't idolize Babur but follow the traditions of Prophet Mohammed and Sufi saints.

