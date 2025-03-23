Left Menu

David Cronenberg Defends AI Use in 'The Brutalist'

Veteran director David Cronenberg defends the AI-enhanced voice of actor Adrien Brody in the film 'The Brutalist'. The movie faced backlash for using AI technology to improve Brody's accent. Comparing it to voice alterations in his film 'M. Butterfly', Cronenberg views the criticism as a campaign against 'The Brutalist'.

Updated: 23-03-2025 10:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Veteran Canadian director David Cronenberg has addressed the recent controversy surrounding his film, 'The Brutalist', which came under fire for using AI technology to enhance actor Adrien Brody's voice. Speaking at the London Soundtrack Festival, Cronenberg dismissed the backlash as a targeted campaign against the film.

Cronenberg, who directed the 1993 film 'M. Butterfly', drew parallels between the two films, noting that manipulating actors' voices is a common practice in the industry. He recounted altering the pitch of a character's voice in 'M. Butterfly' to achieve desired artistic effects.

'The Brutalist', directed by Brady Corbet, tells the story of Laszlo Toth, a Hungarian Jewish architect who migrates to America post-World War II. Despite the criticism, the film secured three Academy Awards, including Best Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

