Celebrities Flock to Tirumala: Seeking Blessings for Blockbusters

In a show of reverence and tradition, esteemed film producer DVV Danayya, famed for bankrolling the hit movie 'RRR' directed by Rajamouli, visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Sunday. Seeking blessings from the revered Lord Venkateshwara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Danayya, in all-white, was accompanied by family and friends.

The busy temple, renowned as one of India's top religious sites, also welcomed actor Gautham Raju, who took the opportunity to interact with his fans, much to their delight. Offering prayers to the divine, Raju added a touch of stardom to the holy site's bustling atmosphere with his presence.

Meanwhile, capturing the pre-release excitement, the main cast of the upcoming movie 'Dilruba', set to release on March 14, also paid their respects at the temple. Directed by Viswa Karun, the film features stars like Kiran Abbavaram, Rukshar Dhillon, and Kathryn Davison, who embraced the temple's sanctity and engaged with fans before leaving with Prasad.

(With inputs from agencies.)