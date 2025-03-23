Left Menu

Elizabeth Olsen Taps Literature for Sci-Fi Role in 'The Assessment'

Elizabeth Olsen drew inspiration from Michel Houellebecq's novel while preparing for her role in the sci-fi film 'The Assessment'. The movie, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, centers on a dystopian future and explores themes of technology and parenthood.

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Elizabeth Olsen found unique inspiration for her role in 'The Assessment,' a new sci-fi thriller, by delving into a novel. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, features Olsen alongside Himesh Patel, depicting a dystopian future where their characters face an intense weeklong evaluation of their parental potential.

During production, Olsen immersed herself in Michel Houellebecq's 2005 novel 'The Possibility of an Island,' exploring themes of human destruction and cloning. The novel draws parallels to the Raelian movement in France, a group that believes in extraterrestrial involvement in the advancement of modern technology.

Olsen shared her appreciation for Houellebecq's philosophy and its influence on her approach to the role, as reported by a media outlet. Known for venturing into the literary world, she co-authored the children's book 'Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective' in 2022 with her husband, Robbie Arnett, which reflects their personal experiences with anxiety.

