Nayanthara Wraps Up 'Dear Students'

South Indian superstar Nayanthara completes shooting for her latest Malayalam film, 'Dear Students'. Directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, the film also stars Nivin Pauly, who produced it under Pauly Pictures. The wrap announcement was made on Instagram, featuring behind-the-scenes footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:02 IST
Nayanthara
  • Country:
  • India

Nayanthara, the acclaimed South Indian actress, has finished filming her latest project, 'Dear Students'. This upcoming Malayalam film is directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, and features Nivin Pauly, who has also backed the film under his production house, Pauly Pictures.

The completion of the shoot was announced via social media, with Pauly Pictures sharing an exciting behind-the-scenes video from the set. The caption expressed gratitude to the dedicated cast and crew and hinted at upcoming developments.

'Dear Students' is additionally produced by Karma Media and Entertainment. Nayanthara's previous feature was the Netflix documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale'. The actress's continued involvement in diverse cinematic projects highlights her dynamic presence in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

