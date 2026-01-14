India Open Defended Amidst Criticism: Srikanth Stands Firm

Former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth has come forward to defend the playing conditions at the ongoing India Open after Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt criticized the venue's environment. Srikanth, who has yet to encounter 'bad' conditions, pointed out that organisational challenges are common across different countries.

Srikanth, who advanced to the second round, remains unfazed by Blichfeldt's comments, indicating no major issues with the venue. He recounted experiences of disruptions in other countries, stating that such mishaps are not uncommon but are rarely intentional.

BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra noted the event's status as a preparatory stage for August's World Championships. Despite some criticism, players like France's Christo Popov emphasized adaptation, while World No.2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn expressed excitement about the new stadium.