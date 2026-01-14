Left Menu

India Open Defended Amidst Criticism: Srikanth Stands Firm

Former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth defended the playing conditions at the India Open, countering criticisms by Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt regarding the venue. Srikanth emphasized that every nation faces its own challenges, and no significant issues were present at the event. Adaptation was highlighted by players and organizers alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:37 IST
India Open Defended Amidst Criticism: Srikanth Stands Firm
Kidambi Srikanth
  • Country:
  • India

Former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth has come forward to defend the playing conditions at the ongoing India Open after Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt criticized the venue's environment. Srikanth, who has yet to encounter 'bad' conditions, pointed out that organisational challenges are common across different countries.

Srikanth, who advanced to the second round, remains unfazed by Blichfeldt's comments, indicating no major issues with the venue. He recounted experiences of disruptions in other countries, stating that such mishaps are not uncommon but are rarely intentional.

BAI Secretary General Sanjay Mishra noted the event's status as a preparatory stage for August's World Championships. Despite some criticism, players like France's Christo Popov emphasized adaptation, while World No.2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn expressed excitement about the new stadium.

TRENDING

1
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Rally for Democracy and Justice

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Rally for Democracy and Justice

 India
2
Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism

Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism

 India
3
Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry

Tragedy on Rails: Elephant Deaths Prompt Environmental Inquiry

 India
4
Kerala Assembly Takes Stand: Only MLA Complaints Can Trigger Expulsion Process

Kerala Assembly Takes Stand: Only MLA Complaints Can Trigger Expulsion Proce...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026