Left Menu

Legacy of a Horticultural Luminary: Remembering Krishna Lal Chadha

Krishna Lal Chadha, a celebrated horticulture scientist and Padma Shri awardee, has passed away at 88. Esteemed for his contributions to agriculture, Chadha authored 30 books and influenced numerous national horticulture initiatives. His legacy endures through his extensive work in horticultural science and collaboration with international organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:10 IST
Legacy of a Horticultural Luminary: Remembering Krishna Lal Chadha
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned horticulture scientist Krishna Lal Chadha, widely celebrated for his transformative contributions to agriculture, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 88, according to family sources on Sunday.

A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2012, Chadha authored 30 insightful books on agriculture and horticulture, leaving a lasting mark on the field. His academic journey began in Sialkot, now in Pakistan, and led him to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, where he earned a Ph.D. in 1964.

Chadha's career was highlighted by his leadership roles, including chairmanships at numerous government and professional bodies. He contributed significantly to the National Planning Commission's Working Group for Horticulture Development and served on committees for oil palm cultivation and pesticide registration. His influence extended globally as a Fellow of the International Society for Horticultural Science and a consultant to various international agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025