Legacy of a Horticultural Luminary: Remembering Krishna Lal Chadha

Renowned horticulture scientist Krishna Lal Chadha, widely celebrated for his transformative contributions to agriculture, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 88, according to family sources on Sunday.

A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2012, Chadha authored 30 insightful books on agriculture and horticulture, leaving a lasting mark on the field. His academic journey began in Sialkot, now in Pakistan, and led him to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, where he earned a Ph.D. in 1964.

Chadha's career was highlighted by his leadership roles, including chairmanships at numerous government and professional bodies. He contributed significantly to the National Planning Commission's Working Group for Horticulture Development and served on committees for oil palm cultivation and pesticide registration. His influence extended globally as a Fellow of the International Society for Horticultural Science and a consultant to various international agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)