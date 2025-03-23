Pope Francis Returns to Vatican After Health Scare
Pope Francis returned to the Vatican following a five-week hospitalization for double pneumonia. He made his first public appearance since February and thanked doctors for their care. Although back, he's facing a two-month recuperation period which may affect his upcoming schedule and engagements.
Pope Francis is back in the Vatican after a challenging five-week stay in the hospital battling double pneumonia, marking the most severe health issue he's faced in his 12-year papacy.
Despite his return, doctors have advised the 88-year-old pontiff to rest for two more months, raising questions about his ability to attend scheduled events. On his journey back, he made a detour to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, a frequent place of devotion for him.
Francis, who used a wheelchair, expressed gratitude towards the medical staff and well-wishers who supported him. His appearance in public brought relief to many Catholics who had been praying for his recovery, but his commitment to rest leaves his schedule, including appointments like meeting King Charles, uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
