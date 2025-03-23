Left Menu

Protesters Challenge Lord Ayyappa Temple Dress Code

Protesters at a Lord Ayyappa temple in Perunadu entered without removing shirts, challenging a traditional dress code. The peaceful demonstration by SNDP members garnered no opposition from temple authorities or police. The protest follows calls to abolish the practice across all temples in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A peaceful protest unfolded at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Perunadu, where members of the SNDP Samyuktha Samara Samithi entered the shrine without removing their shirts. This act was aimed at challenging the traditional dress code mandating men remove their upper garments before entering.

The protestors formed a queue and offered prayers without incident, as neither the police nor the temple management objected. This demonstration comes months after a call by Swami Satchidananda, head of Sivagiri Mutt, to abolish the practice statewide, labeling it a social evil.

The temple management had previously stated there was no objection to those who chose not to follow the traditional practice. The SNDP Yogam, representing the Ezhava community, spearheaded this protest urging an end to the outdated custom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

