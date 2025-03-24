Shiv Sena's Viral Outrage: Comedy Show Disruption Sparks Political Tensions
Shiv Sena workers vandalized a Mumbai hotel where comedian Kunal Kamra performed. The attack followed Kamra's viral jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, resulting in an FIR demand. Sena leaders warned Kamra of backlash, alleging political motivations and prompting praise for Kamra from opposing factions.
Shiv Sena supporters vandalized Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar area after comedian Kunal Kamra's performance, which included a controversial jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, went viral online.
The altercation has prompted calls for an FIR against Kamra, with Sena members accusing him of political motives. Amidst the turmoil, party leaders issued stern warnings to Kamra, while others criticized the attack as cowardly.
The incident has sparked a broader debate on freedom of expression and political tolerance, with opposing factions expressing divergent views on social media platforms.
