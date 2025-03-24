Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Viral Outrage: Comedy Show Disruption Sparks Political Tensions

Shiv Sena workers vandalized a Mumbai hotel where comedian Kunal Kamra performed. The attack followed Kamra's viral jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, resulting in an FIR demand. Sena leaders warned Kamra of backlash, alleging political motivations and prompting praise for Kamra from opposing factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 00:22 IST
Shiv Sena's Viral Outrage: Comedy Show Disruption Sparks Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena supporters vandalized Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar area after comedian Kunal Kamra's performance, which included a controversial jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, went viral online.

The altercation has prompted calls for an FIR against Kamra, with Sena members accusing him of political motives. Amidst the turmoil, party leaders issued stern warnings to Kamra, while others criticized the attack as cowardly.

The incident has sparked a broader debate on freedom of expression and political tolerance, with opposing factions expressing divergent views on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025