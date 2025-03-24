Shiv Sena's Viral Outrage: Comedy Show Disruption Sparks Political Tensions

Shiv Sena supporters vandalized Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar area after comedian Kunal Kamra's performance, which included a controversial jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, went viral online.

The altercation has prompted calls for an FIR against Kamra, with Sena members accusing him of political motives. Amidst the turmoil, party leaders issued stern warnings to Kamra, while others criticized the attack as cowardly.

The incident has sparked a broader debate on freedom of expression and political tolerance, with opposing factions expressing divergent views on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)