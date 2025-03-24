Unveiling Saturn's Transit Insights: Astrology's Intricate Path

Acharya Indravarman, praised as the leading astrologer globally, offers his exclusive insights into the forthcoming Saturn transit from March 2025 to June 2027. Based on Vedic astrology's emphasis on the Sun sign or Lagna, these predictions aim to clarify the effects on all 12 zodiac signs.

Indravarman addresses the common misconception around generalized astrological predictions. He points out that most predictions rely solely on the Moon sign, leading to inaccuracies. His approach, rooted in Vedic principles, centers on the Sun sign, which carries a 90% weight in astrological influence.

Saturn, often associated with life's challenges, will transition from Aquarius to Pisces, marking a potentially significant period. Indravarman's forecast aims at preparing individuals with generalized guidance, while he advocates for detailed horoscope readings for precise insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)