Alec Baldwin's 'Rust': A Tale of Redemption and Tragedy

The much-anticipated trailer for the Western film 'Rust' has been released, featuring Alec Baldwin as Harland Rust, an aging outlaw racing against time. Set in 1880s Kansas, it follows Rust as he emerges from hiding to save his nephew, Lucas Hollister, portrayed by Patrick Scott McDermott.

According to Deadline, Lucas is destined for the gallows due to an accidental killing, propelling Harland into a fugitive escape while evading Fenton 'Preacher' Lang, a relentless bounty hunter played by Travis Fimmel. The trailer opens with an introspective voiceover: 'The only order that exists in this world is the order we impose. If a man loses sight of that, he's got nothin.'

The powerful words lay the groundwork for a raw narrative of survival and redemption set against a bleak backdrop. 'Rust' is also marked by real-life tragedy, as an on-set accident in October 2021 resulted in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death and serious injury to director Joel Souza due to a misfired gun held by Baldwin.

Following comprehensive investigations and court trials, Baldwin was acquitted, while the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted of manslaughter. Filming was suspended for over a year until it recommenced in April 2023, moving locales to Montana from New Mexico.

The previously troubled film had an understated debut at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland. Courtesy of Falling Forward Films, 'Rust' is scheduled for a May 2 release in select theaters, with VOD availability through Ascending Media Group soon after, as reported by Deadline.

