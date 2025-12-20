Tech Stocks Rebound: Micron and Nvidia Lead the Charge

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday after experiencing a volatile week, primarily driven by gains in technology shares, offsetting falls in consumer stocks such as Nike. Micron Technology's optimistic forecasts reignited optimism around AI stocks, propelling Micron shares to an all-time high.

Nvidia's stock also rose as the U.S. conducted a review for potential shipments to China of its high-powered AI chip, while Oracle climbed following ByteDance's agreement to transfer U.S. control of TikTok. Traditionally, December has been favorable for stock markets, with the 'Santa Claus rally' trend providing a potential boost.

Major indices saw gains, with the S&P 500 rising 61.15 points, the Nasdaq increasing by 299.52 points, and the Dow Jones advancing by 180.38 points. Analysts warned of potential volatility due to 'triple witching,' where stock options and futures contracts expire simultaneously.

