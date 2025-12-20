Left Menu

UN demands Rwanda leave Congo, extends UN peacekeeping mission

Rwanda, which says its troops are ⁠in eastern Congo for what it calls defensive measures, has rejected claims of supporting M23 and has blamed Congolese and Burundian forces ⁠for the latest escalation of violence. The Security Council extended for one year ⁠the mandate ‌for the long-running peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 02:35 IST
UN demands Rwanda leave Congo, extends UN peacekeeping mission

The U. N. Security Council on Friday condemned an offensive ‌by M23 in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, demanded Rwanda stop supporting the rebels and withdraw its ⁠troops, and renewed the mandate for U.N. peacekeepers.

The 15-member council, in a unanimously-adopted resolution, also demanded that Congolese troops stop supporting groups such as the ​FDLR and that DRC fulfil its commitment to "neutralize the group." The ‍FDLR was founded by Hutus who fled Rwanda after participating in the 1994 genocide that killed close to one million Tutsis and moderate Hutus. M23 says it ⁠is ‌fighting to protect ethnic ⁠Tutsi communities in eastern Congo.

The latest M23 advance in mineral-rich eastern Congo ‍came a week after Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame ​met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington earlier this month ⁠and affirmed their commitment to a U.S.-brokered peace deal. Rwanda, which says its troops are ⁠in eastern Congo for what it calls defensive measures, has rejected claims of supporting M23 and has blamed Congolese and Burundian forces ⁠for the latest escalation of violence.

The Security Council extended for one year ⁠the mandate ‌for the long-running peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO. There are currently nearly 11,000 troops and police deployed as ⁠part of the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025