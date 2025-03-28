Left Menu

Sundance Film Festival Set for Scenic Relocation to Boulder

The Sundance Film Festival will relocate from Park City, Utah, to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027. Known for highlighting American independent films, the festival was co-founded by Robert Redford in 1978. Boulder was chosen for its charm, community, and vibrant arts scene.

Updated: 28-03-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 02:36 IST
Sundance Film Festival Set for Scenic Relocation to Boulder
The renowned Sundance Film Festival is slated to move from its long-time home in Park City, Utah, to Boulder, Colorado, starting with the 2027 edition. This decision was disclosed on Thursday, marking a significant change for the festival that began its journey in Salt Lake City in 1978 and settled in Park City in 1981.

Famous for premiering iconic films like 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'The Usual Suspects,' the festival's shift arises from the end of its contract with Utah in 2027. Boulder, known for its distinctive natural beauty and enthusiastic local community, won against Cincinnati, Ohio, and the current Park City/Salt Lake City location as the new host city.

Despite the impending change, Sundance will return to Park City for one final festival in 2026. Organizers underscore Boulder's vibrant arts scene as a ideal platform for the event's continued growth and innovation.

