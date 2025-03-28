Left Menu

Jewel Thief: Saif Ali Khan's Daring Heist Hits Netflix

Saif Ali Khan stars in 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins,' premiering on Netflix on April 25. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film involves a high-stakes heist featuring a rare diamond. Saif, recovering from a recent knife attack, reunites with Siddharth Anand after 17 years.

Saif Ali Khan's much-anticipated movie, "Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins," is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, announced the streaming platform on Friday.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, and produced by "Pathaan" fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand, the film promises a thrilling heist with unexpected twists. This high-stakes drama marks a reunion between Saif Ali Khan and Anand, who previously worked together 17 years ago.

The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, adding star power to its ensemble cast. "Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins" unfolds with Saif's character attempting to steal the elusive African Red Sun diamond, leading to a tangled web of deception and betrayal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

