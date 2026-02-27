Revitalization and Resilience: The East India Company's Path to Stability

Sanjiv Mehta, the Mumbai-born chairman of the East India Company, has asserted that the historic brand is on course for long-term stability and growth. The restructuring, led by investors, aims to strengthen the company amidst misleading reports suggesting its decline.

The brand, initially restored by Mehta in 2005 to reverse its past colonial associations, is undergoing significant restructuring. It aims to align with contemporary luxury retail trends disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on emerging markets like India.

Mehta confirmed that despite some UK operations facing liquidation, the East India Company remains resilient, with new investments securing its future and operational strategies. The restructuring is expected to finalize by June, setting the stage for future growth during key trading periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)