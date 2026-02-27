Left Menu

Revitalization and Resilience: The East India Company's Path to Stability

Sanjiv Mehta, the Indian-origin entrepreneur, reassures that the East India Company is poised for long-term growth through a major restructuring. Despite media reports of its decline, the brand remains intact, aiming to navigate past economic disruptions and continue its luxurious retail legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:24 IST
Revitalization and Resilience: The East India Company's Path to Stability
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sanjiv Mehta, the Mumbai-born chairman of the East India Company, has asserted that the historic brand is on course for long-term stability and growth. The restructuring, led by investors, aims to strengthen the company amidst misleading reports suggesting its decline.

The brand, initially restored by Mehta in 2005 to reverse its past colonial associations, is undergoing significant restructuring. It aims to align with contemporary luxury retail trends disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on emerging markets like India.

Mehta confirmed that despite some UK operations facing liquidation, the East India Company remains resilient, with new investments securing its future and operational strategies. The restructuring is expected to finalize by June, setting the stage for future growth during key trading periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

 United States
2
Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

 India
3
U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

 Senegal
4
U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026