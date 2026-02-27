U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

The United States is set to nominate an American candidate to head the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) after Cindy McCain announced her intention to step down. A State Department spokesperson confirmed the nomination, emphasizing America's history of leadership and stewardship within the organization.

The U.S. is traditionally the WFP's largest donor. The executive director position is a pivotal role, appointed jointly by the U.N. Secretary-General and the director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization for a five-year term, according to the program's website. McCain will remain in her role for three more months to facilitate a smooth transition, according to a U.N. spokesperson.

McCain, who assumed the position in 2023, revealed her decision was due to incomplete recovery following a mild stroke in October. Her departure underscores the importance of succession planning within key international organizations. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis)

(With inputs from agencies.)