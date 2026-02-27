Government Temporarily Halts Rice Fortification Amid Nutrient Concerns

The government has decided to temporarily halt the fortification of rice distributed through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and other welfare schemes, as stated in an official announcement released recently.

This decision comes after a study conducted by IIT Kharagpur revealed that factors like storage conditions and moisture content adversely affect the nutrient stability and shelf life of fortified rice.

With the halt, efforts will be redirected towards developing a more effective nutrient delivery system, ensuring food entitlement programs remain unaffected for beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)