Left Menu

Government Temporarily Halts Rice Fortification Amid Nutrient Concerns

The government has temporarily halted fortification of rice under various welfare schemes due to concerns about nutrient degradation during storage. A study from IIT Kharagpur highlighted factors affecting shelf life. The pause allows exploring a more robust nutrient delivery mechanism without affecting foodgrain entitlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:23 IST
Government Temporarily Halts Rice Fortification Amid Nutrient Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has decided to temporarily halt the fortification of rice distributed through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and other welfare schemes, as stated in an official announcement released recently.

This decision comes after a study conducted by IIT Kharagpur revealed that factors like storage conditions and moisture content adversely affect the nutrient stability and shelf life of fortified rice.

With the halt, efforts will be redirected towards developing a more effective nutrient delivery system, ensuring food entitlement programs remain unaffected for beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

Trump Floats Idea of 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba

 United States
2
Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

Jammu and Kashmir Enforce New Measures to Curb Illegal Mining

 India
3
U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

U.S. Lifts Sanctions Amid Sahel Re-Engagement with Mali

 Senegal
4
U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

U.S. Producer Prices Surge Amid Tariff Impact and Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026