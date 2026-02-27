Left Menu

Bill Clinton Faces Panel: Epstein Ties Under Scrutiny

Former President Bill Clinton testified before a congressional panel regarding his connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Amid accusations of bias, both Clintons have denied any wrongdoing. The hearing highlights tensions between the Clintons and Republicans, who demand answers about Epstein's involvement with their foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:21 IST
On Friday, former President Bill Clinton testified behind closed doors to a congressional panel concerning his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton's session marks a potentially contentious interaction with Republicans aligned with President Donald Trump.

This follows Hillary Clinton's own testimony, where she stated she had no knowledge to share about Epstein's crimes. Bill Clinton's interactions with Epstein, notably his flights on Epstein's plane, have been placed under scrutiny as part of a broader inquiry by the House Oversight Committee.

Representative James Comer, leading the inquiry, made it clear that the Clintons are not accused of any crime, though the investigation continues to draw partisan lines. The Democrats assert that the exercise seeks to deflect attention from Trump, who had past ties with Epstein and notably appears frequently in related files.

(With inputs from agencies.)

