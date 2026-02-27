Canadian PM Mark Carney's Strategic Visit to India: A New Era in Bilateral Relations
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has embarked on a four-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties, focusing on trade, energy, and technology. The visit aims to reset relations after previous diplomatic tensions. Carney will meet with Indian leader Narendra Modi to discuss strategic partnerships.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has begun a significant four-day visit to India aimed at enhancing collaboration between the two nations. Arriving in Mumbai, Carney is engaging with top Indian and Canadian business leaders to explore new opportunities in key sectors like trade, energy, and technology.
During his stay, the Canadian leader will meet his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi to discuss strategies to rejuvenate bilateral ties weakened by past diplomatic disputes. The partnership talks will predominantly focus on strengthening trade and technological cooperation.
The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that this visit is pivotal in restoring India's relations with Canada. Both countries have been making strides toward reconciliation since Liberal Party leader Carney assumed office, laying the groundwork for renewed collaboration in various sectors.
