Left Menu

Tiger Baby Records: Pioneering India's Music Renaissance

Sony Music Entertainment India and Tiger Baby have launched Tiger Baby Records, a music label to promote new musical talent. Led by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the label focuses on storytelling through music. It partners with Ankur Tewari and Island City Studios to nurture artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:13 IST
Tiger Baby Records: Pioneering India's Music Renaissance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sony Music Entertainment India has teamed up with Tiger Baby to launch a groundbreaking initiative, Tiger Baby Records, aiming to promote emerging musical talent across India.

Under the leadership of esteemed directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the label collaborates with singer-composer Ankur Tewari, promising diverse, artistically curated music.

Vinit Thakkar, Sony Music's Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, describing Tiger Baby Records as a new era for music in India, characterized by storytelling and innovative collaborations. The label will also feature 'City Sessions' in partnership with Island City Studios, providing platforms for indie artists to develop their craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025