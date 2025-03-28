Tiger Baby Records: Pioneering India's Music Renaissance

Sony Music Entertainment India has teamed up with Tiger Baby to launch a groundbreaking initiative, Tiger Baby Records, aiming to promote emerging musical talent across India.

Under the leadership of esteemed directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the label collaborates with singer-composer Ankur Tewari, promising diverse, artistically curated music.

Vinit Thakkar, Sony Music's Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, describing Tiger Baby Records as a new era for music in India, characterized by storytelling and innovative collaborations. The label will also feature 'City Sessions' in partnership with Island City Studios, providing platforms for indie artists to develop their craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)